Private equity giant KKR to buy Japan's Bushu Pharmaceuticals

December 20, 2022 — 01:39 am EST

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Private equity giant KKR & Co Inc KKR.N on Tuesday said it will buy Japanese drug developer Bushu Pharmaceuticals from Hong Kong-based private equity firm BPEA EQT, but did not disclose any details of the acquisition.

KKR said it plans to work with the Bushu Pharma team to expand into new as well as growth segments such as injectables, invest in further capacity expansion and quality control, and seek further growth opportunities.

