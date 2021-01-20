TZP Strategies Acquisition, a blank check company formed by TZP Group targeting the tech, business, and consumer sectors, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Samuel Katz, founder and Managing Partner of TZP Group, and CFO Sheera Michael, who currently serves as CFO and CAO of TZP Group. The company plans to leverage its management team's experience and target technology services, business services, and consumer products and services.



TZP Strategies Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TZPSU. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Private equity firm's SPAC TZP Strategies Acquisition prices $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.