TZP Strategies Acquisition, a blank check company formed by TZP Group targeting the tech, business, and consumer sectors, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, TZP Strategies Acquisition would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Samuel Katz, founder and Managing Partner of TZP Group, and CFO Sheera Michael, who currently serves as CFO and CAO of TZP Group. The company plans to leverage its management team's experience and target technology services, business services, and consumer products and services.



TZP Strategies Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TZPSU. The company filed confidentially on September 9, 2020. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Private equity firm's SPAC TZP Strategies Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



