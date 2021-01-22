Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Twin Ridge Capital targeting consumer and distribution, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Menlo Park, CA-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition will command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by Chairman Dale Morrison, who is a Founding Partner of Twin Ridge Capital Management (TRCM) and previously served as CEO of McCain Foods, Campbell Soup Company, and Pepperidge Farm. He is joined by Co-CEO and Director Sanjay Morey, who is also a Founding Partner of TRCM, and Co-CEO, CFO, and Director William Russell, Jr., a Partner at TRCM, which he joined in 2019. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition intends to focus its search broadly within the consumer and distribution related and adjacent industries.



Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TRCA.U. Barclays and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Private equity firm's SPAC Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.