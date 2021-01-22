SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition, a blank check company formed by SCP & CO targeting the healthcare industry, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. The company offered 2.5 million more units than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 20 million units but decreased the offering to 17.5 million units earlier this month. Two anchor investors had indicated on 19.8% of the units the offering. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Scott Feuer and President and Director Bryan Crino, co-founders and Managing Directors of Skyway Group Private Equity, which was rebranded to SCP & CO. The company plans to target the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the US and other developed countries.



SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SHACU. Barclays and Piper Sandler acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Private equity firm's SPAC SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition prices $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.