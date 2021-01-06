SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition, a blank check company formed by SCP & CO targeting the healthcare industry, lowered the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Wednesday.



The Tampa, FL-based company now plans to raise $175 million by offering 17.5 million units at $10. The company had previously filed to offer 20 million units at the same price. Each unit still consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Two anchor investors have indicated interest in purchasing an aggregate of 19.8% of the offering. At the revised deal size, SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition will raise -13% less in proceeds than previously anticipated.



The company is led by CEO and Director Scott Feuer and President and Director Bryan Crino, co-founders and Managing Directors of Skyway Group Private Equity, which was rebranded to SCP & CO. The company plans to target the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the US and other developed countries.



SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SHACU. Barclays and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Private equity firm's SPAC SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition lowers deal size by 13% ahead of $175 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

