Hamilton Lane Alliance I, a blank check company formed by Hamilton Lane Incorporated, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Bala Cynwyd, PA-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Hamilton Lane Alliance I will command a market value of $222 million.



The company is led by Chairman Hartley Rogers, Chairman of Hamilton Lane Incorporated and a Managing Director at Hamilton Lane Advisors; CEO and Director Andrea Kramer, a Managing Director at Hamilton Lane Advisors; and CFO Atul Varma, who serves as CFO of Hamilton Lane Advisors and previously served as Head of Business Strategy at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I may pursue acquisitions in any industry or geography, but intends to avoid companies in highly cyclical sectors such as upstream and midstream energy, commodities, and/or real estate.



Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HLAHU. The company filed confidentially on October 2, 2020. J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Private equity firm's SPAC Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.