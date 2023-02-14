Private Equity Firms See Opportunity Amid Market Volatility

With market volatility still a concern among clients, private equity firms are positioning themselves as an option for advisors looking to minimize the impact of volatility in their client’s portfolios. Steve Brennan, head of Private Wealth Solutions at Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based Hamilton Lane, told Financial Advisor magazine, “A benefit to a private equity fund is that it is a long-term investment vehicle that gives an investor an extended period to invest their money and protect it from the turbulence of the markets.” Private equity proponents say that the lower volatility typically outweighs the negatives of private equity, including high fees and illiquidity. Brennan said “The time horizon for investors in the private markets is ... a much longer time period so you’re not seeing the volatility in the private markets that you would see in the public markets.” Alexis Weber, chief investment officer and founder of PM Alpha told the magazine that a client’s private equity allocation should be fluid. He suggested a range of 5% to 20%, but also cautioned advisors that it depended upon the client’s risk tolerance. He also mentioned that private equity can be a benefit to an advisor looking to distinguish themselves from their competitors. He stated, “Really having the right level of allocation to these instruments allows them to differentiate their services and their portfolio construction approach from other peers.”

Finsum:Private equity firms are positioning themselves as an option for advisors looking to minimize volatility for their clients as well as differentiate themselves from their peers.

private equity

volatility

advisors

clients

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.