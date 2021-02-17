InterPrivate II Acquisition, the second blank check company backed by merchant bank InterPrivate and led by founder Ahmed Fattouh, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, InterPrivate II Acquisition will command a market value of $252 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Ahmed Fattouh, who founded private equity firm InterPrivate and has served as CEO since its 2017 inception. InterPrivate's other SPACs include InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (IPVIU) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (IPVF.U), which both filed concurrently with InterPrivate II Acquisition, and InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV; +71% from $10 offer price), which raised $210 million in February 2020 and is pending a combination with lidar firm Aeva.



InterPrivate II Acquisition intends to focus on private companies that have positive operating cash flow or compelling unit economics and clear paths to positive operating cash flow, significant assets, and successful management teams, and are seeking access to the U.S. public capital markets. Sectors that the company may pursue include auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, and industrial technology, as well as businesses that possess their own differentiated technology. Management is targeting businesses with an enterprise value of $1 billion or more.



InterPrivate II Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol IPVA.U. It filed confidentially on January 26, 2021. Morgan Stanley and EarlyBirdCapital are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Private equity firm's second SPAC InterPrivate II Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.