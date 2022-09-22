Private equity firms invested in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) copped the brunt of last week's US$106m market cap decline

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 63% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While the holdings of private equity firms took a hit after last week’s 50% price drop, insiders with their 15% also suffered.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Wag! Group. NasdaqGM:PET Ownership Breakdown September 22nd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Wag! Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions have a very small stake in Wag! Group. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most. NasdaqGM:PET Earnings and Revenue Growth September 22nd 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Wag! Group. Our data shows that Battery Ventures is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 18% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 14% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Wag! Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Wag! Group Co.. It has a market capitalization of just US$108m, and insiders have US$16m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Wag! Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 63%, private equity firms could influence the Wag! Group board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 6.4%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Wag! Group is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are a bit unpleasant...

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

