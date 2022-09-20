Private equity firms invested in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) copped the brunt of last week's US$135m market cap decline

Every investor in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 33% to be precise, is private equity firms. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And following last week's 14% decline in share price, private equity firms suffered the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Grove Collaborative Holdings. NYSE:GROV Ownership Breakdown September 20th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Grove Collaborative Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Grove Collaborative Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too. NYSE:GROV Earnings and Revenue Growth September 20th 2022

It looks like hedge funds own 13% of Grove Collaborative Holdings shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Virgin Group Holdings Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are NVP Associates, LLC and Mayfield Fund, LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 9.8%. In addition, we found that Stuart Landesberg, the CEO has 6.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Grove Collaborative Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$78m worth of stock in the US$827m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Grove Collaborative Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 33% stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 14%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Grove Collaborative Holdings (4 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

