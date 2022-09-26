Private equity firms invested in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) copped the brunt of last week's US$56m market cap decline

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 74% to be precise, is private equity firms. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As market cap fell to US$416m last week, private equity firms would have faced the highest losses than any other shareholder groups of the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Berkshire Grey. NasdaqGS:BGRY Ownership Breakdown September 26th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Berkshire Grey?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Berkshire Grey. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Berkshire Grey's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGS:BGRY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Berkshire Grey. SoftBank Investment Advisers (UK) Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 28% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 24% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 16% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Thomas Wagner is the owner of 2.0% of the company's shares.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Berkshire Grey

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Berkshire Grey, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$13m worth of the US$416m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Berkshire Grey. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 74%, private equity firms could influence the Berkshire Grey board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 4.0%, of the Berkshire Grey stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Berkshire Grey better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Berkshire Grey (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

