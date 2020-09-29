SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition, a blank check company formed by SCP & CO targeting the healthcare industry, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Tampa, FL-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Scott Feuer and President and Director Bryan Crino, co-founders and Managing Directors of Skyway Group Private Equity, which was recently rebranded to SCP & CO. The company plans to target the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the US and other developed countries.



SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SHACU. The company filed confidentially on August 25, 2020. Barclays and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Private equity firm's healthcare SPAC SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



