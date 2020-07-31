US Markets
Private equity firms considering takeover bid for Kansas City Southern - WSJ

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
A group of buyout investors are considering a takeover bid for Kansas City Southern for a deal value of about $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone Group Inc's BX.N infrastructure arm and Global Infrastructure Partners are together exploring a potential deal and speaking to banks about financing, the report said.

