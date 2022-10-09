Private equity firms account for 47% of TELA Bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TELA) ownership, while institutions account for 20%

Every investor in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 47% to be precise, is private equity firms. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 20% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TELA Bio.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TELA Bio?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that TELA Bio does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see TELA Bio's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 16% of TELA Bio. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Essex Woodlands Management, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 22% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 16% and 11%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Antony Koblish directly holds 0.9% of the total shares outstanding.

On looking further, we found that 58% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of TELA Bio

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in TELA Bio, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$1.9m worth of the US$161m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in TELA Bio. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 47%, private equity firms could influence the TELA Bio board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 4.2% of TELA Bio. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that TELA Bio is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

