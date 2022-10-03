Private equity firms account for 38% of Paragon 28, Inc.'s (NYSE:FNA) ownership, while insiders account for 29%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 38% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 29% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Paragon 28, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:FNA Ownership Breakdown October 3rd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Paragon 28?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Paragon 28 does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Paragon 28's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NYSE:FNA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 3rd 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Paragon 28. Bird B. AG is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 18% and 15% of the stock. Albert DaCosta, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Paragon 28

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Paragon 28, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$397m stake in this US$1.4b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Paragon 28. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 38%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Paragon 28 you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

