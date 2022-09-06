Private equity firms account for 35% of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIRX) ownership, while institutions account for 28%

A look at the shareholders of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 35% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 28% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Viracta Therapeutics, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGS:VIRX Ownership Breakdown September 6th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Viracta Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Viracta Therapeutics. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Viracta Therapeutics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NasdaqGS:VIRX Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2022

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 9.6% of Viracta Therapeutics. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is aMoon Fund, with ownership of 20%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.6% and 8.3% of the stock. In addition, we found that Ivor Royston, the CEO has 1.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 53% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Viracta Therapeutics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$165m, and insiders have US$4.9m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in Viracta Therapeutics. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 35%, private equity firms could influence the Viracta Therapeutics board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 3.6%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Viracta Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Viracta Therapeutics has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

