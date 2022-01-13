US Markets
TPG

Private equity firm TPG valued at over $10 bln in strong market debut

Contributors
Manya Saini Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Shares of TPG rose nearly 12% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the private equity firm at over $10 billion.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of TPG TPG.O rose nearly 12% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the private equity firm at over $10 billion.

TPG sold shares in its initial public offering at the mid-point of the target price range of $28 to $31 per share, raising about $1 billion on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular