Private equity firm TPG valued at over $10 bln in strong market debut

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of TPG TPG.O rose nearly 12% in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the private equity firm at over $10 billion.

TPG sold shares in its initial public offering at the mid-point of the target price range of $28 to $31 per share, raising about $1 billion on Wednesday.

