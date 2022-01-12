Private equity firm TPG raises $1 billion in IPO -source

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG TPG.O raised $1 billion in its U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, at a valuation of $9.1 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

TPG priced 33.9 million shares at $29.50 per share, the source said. The buyout firm had said this week it planned to sell the shares at between $28 and $31 apiece.

TPG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares will start trading on Nasdaq on Thursday.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York)

