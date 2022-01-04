Private equity firm TPG aims for over $9 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Corrects to remove extraneous text from dateline

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TPG said on Tuesday it was seeking a valuation of up to $9.3 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

