Private equity firm to buy UDG Healthcare

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CDR) has agreed to buy London-listed UDG Healthcare UDG.L for 2.6 billion pounds ($3.7 billion), the pharmaceuticals services company said on Wednesday.

CDR has agreed to pay 10.23 pounds in cash per share in UDG, a premium of 21.5% on Tuesday's close. ($1 = 0.7076 pounds)

(Editing by Keith Weir and Jason Neely)

