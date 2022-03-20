Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to buy Anaplan for $10.7 bln - WSJ

Adds details from report and background

March 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP has struck a deal to buy software maker Anaplan Inc PLAN.N for $10.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Anaplan shareholders will receive $66 a share in cash and its chief executive, Frank Calderoni, plans to continue leading the company, the newspaper cited the people as saying.

Anaplan makes software that helps businesses plan by modeling for different forecasting outcomes, the paper said.

Anaplan and Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside business hours.

The deal comes close on the heels of software company Citrix Systems CTXS.O being taken private for $16.5 billion including debt by affiliates of Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners in January.

Shares of Anaplan, which went public in 2018, closed at $50.59 on Friday.

In February, hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management took a nearly 5% stake in Anaplan.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Vishal.Vivek@thomsonreuters.com;))

