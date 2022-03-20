US Markets
PLAN

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to buy Anaplan for $10.7 bln - WSJ

Contributor
Vishal Vivek Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP has struck a deal to buy software maker Anaplan Inc for $10.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3KYCmiq on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

March 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP has struck a deal to buy software maker Anaplan Inc PLAN.N for $10.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper said that shareholders of Anaplan are to receive $66 a share in cash, adding that chief executive Frank Calderoni plans to continue to lead the company.

Anaplan makes software that helps businesses plan by modeling for different forecasting outcomes, the Journal said.

(Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Vishal.Vivek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular