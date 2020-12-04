Private equity firm Thoma Bravo raising blank-check acquisition vehicle -sources

By Greg Roumeliotis

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Private equity investor Thoma Bravo has hired an investment bank to raise funds in an initial public offering (IPO) for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), one of the first technology-focused buyout firms to join Wall Street's SPAC craze, people familiar with the matter said.

The SPAC will seek to raise $750 million, one of the sources said. It will target an acquisition in the software and technology sectors, the sources added, requesting anonymity as the plans are private.

Thoma Bravo declined to comment.

A SPAC is a shell company which raises funds in an IPO with the aim of acquiring a private company, which then becomes public as result of the merger.

SPACs have emerged as one of Wall Street's most popular investment vehicles in 2020, with 208 SPACs raising more than $70 billion so far this year, according to SPAC Research.

Thoma Bravo had more than $73 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30. Its investments include cyber security company Mcafee Corp MCFE.O, industry consultant J.D. Power and online car marketplace operator TRADER Corp.

