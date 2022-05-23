Private equity firm Sycamore drops out of Ted Baker's sale process

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

British fashion chain Ted Baker said on Monday private equity firm Sycamore was no longer part of its sale process, and that the London-listed group had now received several revised takeover proposals from other parties.

Ted Baker said it had selected a preferred counterparty to take forward the new proposals into a due diligence process.

