Private equity firm Sycamore drops out of Ted Baker's sale process

May 23 (Reuters) - British fashion chain Ted Baker TED.L said on Monday private equity firm Sycamore was no longer part of its sale process, and that the London-listed group had now received several revised takeover proposals from other parties.

Ted Baker said it had selected a preferred counterparty to take forward the new proposals into a due diligence process.

