Private equity firm Sycamore confirms takeover interest in UK's Ted Baker

Chris Peters Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Sycamore Partners is in the early stages of making a possible cash offer for fashion retailer Ted Baker, the private equity firm confirmed on Friday, the latest in a slew of takeover interest in British companies from the United States.

The confirmation comes after a Sky News report said Sycamore had hired an investment bank to advise on a potential offer.

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((chris.peters1@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 6019;))

