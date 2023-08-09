News & Insights

Private equity firm STG to buy Avid Technology in $1.4 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

August 09, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

By Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Avid Technology AVID.O said on Wednesday it had agreed to go private in an all-cash deal with an affiliate of Symphony Technology Group (STG) that valued the media editing software company at about $1.4 billion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters first reported that private equity firm STG was nearing a deal to acquire Avid, citing people familiar with the matter.

Avid said STG will buy the software company for $27.05 per share in cash. Excluding debt, equity value of the deal comes up to $1.19 billion.

The deal represents a 32% premium to Avid's closing share price on May 23, the day before Reuters reported the company was exploring a sale. Shares of Avid have risen nearly 30% since.

Founded in 1987, Avid provides editing software and hardware primarily to entertainment industries. Its products, which have been used in the production of blockbuster movies such as "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," include Media Composer, MediaCentral and AirSpeed.

An activist hedge fund and Avid's largest shareholder, Impactive Capital LP, has representation on the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company's board after cutting a deal with the company in 2019.

Palo Alto, California-based STG is a mid-market private equity firm focused on technology investments. Earlier this year, STG struck a deal to take Momentive Global Inc, the parent company of SurveyMonkey, private in a $1.5 billion deal.

STG currently manages about $10 billion of assets and has invested in more than 50 companies in the technology industry.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn and Anirban Sen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Shinjini Ganguli)

