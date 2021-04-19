Private equity firm Siris tables $864.6 mln bid for UK's Equiniti

Adds details of deal, background on takeover bid, shares

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. equity firm Siris Capital confirmed on Monday that it has submitted a non-binding proposal to buy Equiniti Group EQN.L for 624.3 million pounds ($864.59 million) in an all-cash deal, sending the British outsourcer's shares about 19% higher in early trade.

The 170-pence-per-share bid was Siris' fifth attempt to talk to Equiniti about a bid, following its most recent approach in January according to a Sky News report. (https://bit.ly/32r5Xwx)

Siris said further announcements will be made, but that there is no certainty that a formal offer will be made. It has until May 17 to make a firm bid or walk away as per UK's takeover rules.

Equiniti's stock price has soared about 19% since the first reports of a takeover interest in it came in early February. They opened up 18.8% higher at 163.4 pence by 0709 GMT.

Listed on the UK mid-cap index, the company holds 70 million shareholder records, sends 90 billion pounds in payments in each year and looks after 1.1 million share plan investors, according to its website.

In January, Equiniti said it was in discussions to divest a key part of its financial services.

The company, which works with more than two-third of the companies listed on the FTSE 100 index, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

($1 = 0.7221 pounds)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.