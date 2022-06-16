Private equity firm Ratos buys 70% of consulting group Knightec

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm Ratos RATOb.ST said on Thursday it had agreed to buy 70% of consulting company Knightec.

In a statement Ratos said the cash-free, debt-free purchase price for the entire company, or the enterprise value, was 1.63 billion Swedish crowns ($160 million).

($1=10.1960 Swedish crowns)

