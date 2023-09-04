News & Insights

Private equity firm Permira to buy UK's Ergomed for 703 million pounds

September 04, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Sept 4 (Reuters) - British biopharmaceutical services firm Ergomed ERGO.L said on Monday it has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Permira funds for about 703.1 million pounds ($886.40 million).

The deal for 1,350 pence per share in cash represents a premium of about 28% to Ergomed's last closing price.

Permira is also offering an alternative to the cash offer, whereby eligible shareholders in the London-listed company would get 451 pence in cash plus unlisted securities.

Ergomed's board consider the terms of the cash offer to be fair and reasonable and recommend shareholders vote in favour of the deal, the company said.

They are not making any recommendations to shareholders with regards to the alternative offer.

($1 = 0.7932 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

