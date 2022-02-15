Private equity firm Madison Dearborn to buy MoneyGram in $1.8 bln deal

Adds per share purchase price, other details

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners will acquire money transfer platform MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O in a deal valued at $1.8 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Funds affiliated with Madison will acquire MoneyGram for $11 per share, the companies said, representing a premium of 50% to the stock's closing price on Dec. 14 before media reports on the deal.

The agreement also includes a 30-day "go-shop" period expiring on March 16, during which MoneyGram would be allowed to seek alternate bids.

The deal talks were exclusively reported by Reuters in December.

