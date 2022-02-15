US Markets
MGI

Private equity firm Madison Dearborn to buy MoneyGram in $1.8 bln deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners will acquire money transfer platform MoneyGram International Inc in a deal valued at $1.8 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Adds per share purchase price, other details

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners will acquire money transfer platform MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O in a deal valued at $1.8 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Funds affiliated with Madison will acquire MoneyGram for $11 per share, the companies said, representing a premium of 50% to the stock's closing price on Dec. 14 before media reports on the deal.

The agreement also includes a 30-day "go-shop" period expiring on March 16, during which MoneyGram would be allowed to seek alternate bids.

The deal talks were exclusively reported by Reuters in December.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular