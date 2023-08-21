Private equity firm Lion Capital loses bid to end tuna price-fixing lawsuit

By Mike Scarcella

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lion Capital must face a trial in U.S. court over claims that it participated in a global conspiracy to artificially fix the price of canned tuna through its ownership of seafood giant Bumble Bee, a California federal judge has ruled.

San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in an order on Friday rejected a claim by UK-based private equity firm Lion Capital that it could not be held liable for what it called "normal" investment activities.

Attorneys for Lion Capital argued there was no evidence the firm and its U.S. subsidiary were involved in the alleged conspiracy.

The ruling marked the latest chapter in a long-running court clash involving criminal and civil antitrust allegations against Bumble Bee and other tuna industry companies. Private civil claims followed a U.S. Justice Department criminal action in 2015 in which prosecutors claimed a price-fixing conspiracy affected more than $600 million in canned tuna sales.

Two Bumble Bee executives pleaded guilty in 2017 and a third was convicted at trial for their alleged roles in the price-fixing conspiracy. Bumble Bee that year pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $25 million criminal fine.

Sabraw said Lion Capital had turned "a blind eye to Bumble Bee's collusion," enabling the conspiracy to continue. Lion Capital acquired Bumble Bee in 2010 for $980 million, but the seafood company's assets were later sold as part of its 2019 bankruptcy.

"As a private equity owner, Lion Capital exerted pressure on Bumble Bee management to increase its profitability," Sabraw wrote. "Lion Capital made clear at the first post-acquisition board meeting, that it intended to hold Bumble Bee to its promise of high returns."

Lion Capital said it was disappointed with Sabraw's order.

"At trial, Lion Capital expects to prevail on these claims, and will demonstrate that it is not liable for any misconduct because it did nothing wrong," Lion Capital said in a statement.

Attorneys for plaintiffs including individual consumers, national retailers and commercial food preparers did not immediately respond to a comment request.

In a filing, the plaintiffs' lawyers argued that after Lion Capital's acquisition of Bumble Bee, the private equity firm "participated in and signed off on major Bumble Bee decisions, and oversaw Bumble Bee's actions with respect to pricing and otherwise."

Sabraw held a settlement conference with the class attorneys and Lion Capital earlier in August. The claims against Lion Capital were not resolved, but the court said settlement negotiations were ongoing.

No trial date has been set.

The case is In re: Packaged Seafood Products Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of California, No. 3:15-md-02670-DMS-MSB.

Plaintiffs' class attorneys include: Michael Lehmann and Christopher Lebsock of Hausfeld; Betsy Manifold and Thomas Burt of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz; and Joel Davidow and Blaine Finley of Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca

For Lion Capital: Adam Paris of Sullivan & Cromwell

