Private equity firm KKR buys stake in French group Cegid

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N has agreed to buy a minority stake in French software and computing services company Cegid, the companies said on Thursday.

Investment firm Silver Lake will remain as Cegid's majority shareholder.

