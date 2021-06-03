Private equity firm KKR buys stake in French group Cegid

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR KKR.N has agreed to buy a minority stake in French software and computing services company Cegid, the companies said on Thursday.

Investment firm Silver Lake will remain as Cegid's majority shareholder.

($1 = 0.8203 euros)

