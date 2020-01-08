Private equity firm InterPrivate's SPAC InterPrivate Acquisition files for a $175 million IPO

InterPrivate Acquisition, a blank check company led by the founder of private equity firm InterPrivate, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $175 million in an initial public offering.



The Greenbrae, CA-based company plans to raise $175 million by offering 17.5 million units at $10 to command a market value of $226 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



InterPrivate Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol IPV.U. The company filed confidentially on October 10, 2019. EarlyBirdCapital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.