Private equity firm General Atlantic exploring IPO - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Private equity giant General Atlantic is exploring an initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

July 7 (Reuters) - Private equity giant General Atlantic is exploring an initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is working with advisers, but market turmoil could delay the stock listing, which may not happen until next year, the report said. (https://bloom.bg/3NUwE1Y)

General Atlantic declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Earlier this year, buyout firm TPG Inc TPG.O went public after what was the biggest U.S. IPO so far of 2022. However, a risk-off sentiment has swept across global markets as threats of a looming recession spook investors, leading to a freeze in the market for IPOs.

TPG shares are down 24% since their debut, while shares of asset management giants Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N and Blackstone Inc BX.N have also plunged 28% and 25%, respectively.

