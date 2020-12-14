US Markets
Private equity firm EQT makes public offer for Swedish pharma maker Recipharm

Buyout group EQT on Monday announced a cash offer for Swedish contract pharmaceutical maker Recipharm, valuing the company at 23.6 billion Swedish crowns ($2.80 billion).

EQT said it was bidding 220 crowns per Recipharm share, a 22.9% premium to Recipharm's closing price on Friday.

EQT said it had secured ownership of around 25.7% of Recipharm shares and 74.3% of the votes, with the backing of Recipharm founders Lars Backsell and Thomas Eldered.

It said the bid was worth around 17.9 billion crowns for the shares and convertible bonds it did not control.

($1 = 8.4333 Swedish crowns)

