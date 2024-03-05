Private equity firm CVC plots revival of Amsterdam IPO, Sky News reports

Adds details from Sky report in paragraph 2, background from paragraph 4 onwards

March 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is considering reviving plans for an Amsterdam stock market listing as soon as next month, seeking a valuation of over $15 billion, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

CVC has not yet made a firm decision about the listing and it could be further delayed beyond the spring or early summer, the report said citing sources.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment on the report.

Europe's biggest buyout group postponed plans for its European IPO in November last year, Reuters had reported citing a person with direct knowledge of the plans, through which it was planning to raise around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion).

The company has about 188 billion euros of assets under management, according to its website.

($1 = 0.9216 euros)

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

