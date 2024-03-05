News & Insights

Private equity firm CVC plots revival of Amsterdam IPO, Sky News reports

March 05, 2024 — 03:11 pm EST

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Adds details from Sky report in paragraph 2, background from paragraph 4 onwards

March 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is considering reviving plans for an Amsterdam stock market listing as soon as next month, seeking a valuation of over $15 billion, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

CVC has not yet made a firm decision about the listing and it could be further delayed beyond the spring or early summer, the report said citing sources.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment on the report.

Europe's biggest buyout group postponed plans for its European IPO in November last year, Reuters had reported citing a person with direct knowledge of the plans, through which it was planning to raise around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion).

The company has about 188 billion euros of assets under management, according to its website.

($1 = 0.9216 euros)

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.