Private equity firm CD&R proposes to buy Focus Financial for $4.1 bln

February 02, 2023 — 08:14 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier and Rice is weighing a $4.1 billion buyout offer for investment adviser Focus Financial Partners Inc FOCS.O, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The offer price of $53 per share marks a nearly 15% premium to stock's last close on Wednesday. Shares of Focus Financial were up 12.4% at $52 in premarket trading.

Private equity firms, with billions of dollars of cash and a mandate to invest, have offered some respite in an environment that is still tough for dealmaking as fears of an economic downturn intensify.

