Private equity firm Bridgepoint plans London IPO

Private equity firm Bridgepoint said on Tuesday it planned to list on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which manages 27.4 billion euros ($32.65 billion) across a range of private equity and debt funds, said it aims to have a free-float of at least 25% and expects an over-allotment option of a further 15% of the offer size. It said it would sell 300 million pounds ($416.13 million) of new shares as well as see some existing investors sell down their holdings.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are joint global co-ordinators on the deal, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

($1 = 0.8391 euros)

