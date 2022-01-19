Private-equity firm BPEA sells Interplex to Blackstone in $1.6 bln deal

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) said on Thursday it has sold customized technology solutions provider Interplex to private-equity funds managed by Blackstone Inc BX.N for an enterprise value of $1.6 billion.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

