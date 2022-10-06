US Markets

Private equity firm Antin raises more than 5 bln euros for latest flagship fund

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published

Private equity company Antin said on Thursday it had raised more than 5 billion euros ($5 billion) for Flagship Fund V, which aims to invest in the energy, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors.

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Private equity company Antin ANTIN.PA said on Thursday it had raised more than 5 billion euros ($5 billion) for Flagship Fund V, which aims to invest in the energy, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors.

"With a target of 10 billion euros and a hard cap set at 12 billion, Flagship Fund V will continue to seek controlling equity investments ... in Europe and North America," the firm added in a statement.

($1=1.0081 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular