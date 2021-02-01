Markets
DD

Private Equity Consortium To Buy Clean Technologies Unit Of DuPont - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - An international private equity consortium have agreed to purchase the Clean Technologies business of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) for $510 million. The consortium consists of BroadPeak Global, Asia Green Fund and The Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company. Tensile Capital Management is providing preferred equity financing. The deal is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Eli Ben-Shoshan, Global Business Director of DuPont Clean Technologies, and future CEO of the intended independent business, stated, "We believe this transaction will further strengthen our extensive global relationships to best serve our customers around the world."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular