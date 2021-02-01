Private Equity Consortium To Buy Clean Technologies Unit Of DuPont - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - An international private equity consortium have agreed to purchase the Clean Technologies business of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) for $510 million. The consortium consists of BroadPeak Global, Asia Green Fund and The Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Company. Tensile Capital Management is providing preferred equity financing. The deal is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Eli Ben-Shoshan, Global Business Director of DuPont Clean Technologies, and future CEO of the intended independent business, stated, "We believe this transaction will further strengthen our extensive global relationships to best serve our customers around the world."

