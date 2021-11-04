US Markets
CG

Private equity Carlyle makes $2.1 billion bid for Australia's Link

Contributors
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Australia's Link Administration said on Friday it would consider private equity firm Carlyle Group's A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) bid for the shareholder registry firm.

Adds background on Carlyle and Link, details of proposal

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration LNK.AX said on Friday it would consider private equity firm Carlyle Group's CG.O A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) bid for the shareholder registry firm.

This is Carlyle's second attempt at buying the Sydney-based firm after approaching late last year as part of a consortium with Pacific Equity Partners. After lobbing improved bids, the private equity duo withdrew earlier this year.

At the heart of a flurry of interest for Link is its stake in online conveyancing firm PEXA Group PXA.AX, which listed on the Australian stock market in July.

Link said Carlyle's latest bid includes a A$3 per share bid in cash and a distribution of its stake in PEXA worth A$2.38 a share.

In total, Carlyle values Link at A$5.38 per share, a 24.2% premium to its closing price on Thursday. The private equity did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Link has appointed Macquarie Capital and UBS as advisers and put off its share buyback after having purchased A$101.7 million out of the target A$150 million.

($1 = 1.3514 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Arun Koyyur)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular