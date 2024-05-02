Private Debt Slow Down Could be Temporary

In the first quarter of 2024, the momentum of private credit fundraising decelerated, impacted by global economic uncertainties, as per the latest findings from Preqin. Fundraising in this sector amassed $30.6 billion during the period, marking a 14% decrease from the typical first-quarter figures recorded since 2017.

RJ Joshua, VP of research insights at Prequin, notes that there are large concerns around the future of interest rates and inflation, but this slow down might just be for a limited time. The slowdown in fundraising during the initial quarter may prove temporary and regain traction later in the year, according to Joshua.

Notably, there has been a noticeable rise in fund concentration, with the top 10 funds garnering a larger share of the total fundraising. Investors are very satisfied with private credit and over 90% feel the asset class is meeting their expectations.

Finsum: The future path of interest rates is appearing more certain, which could bode well for private debt through the end of the year.

