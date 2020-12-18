US Markets

Private debt issuance may reach record $3.9 bln in Colombia in 2021

Contributor
Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Private debt issuance in Colombia could reach a record 15 trillion pesos ($3.90 billion) in 2021, as companies take advantage of low interest rates and ample liquidity to leverage their recovery, a stock exchange official said on Friday.

BOGOTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Private debt issuance in Colombia could reach a record 15 trillion pesos ($3.90 billion) in 2021, as companies take advantage of low interest rates and ample liquidity to leverage their recovery, a stock exchange official said on Friday.

Companies raised 12.8 trillion pesos through debt this year, 6.35% less than the record 13.7 trillion raised in 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic affected markets and the economy.

"We are aiming to finish next year with around 14.5 trillion to 15 trillion pesos in issuance," the stock exchange's commercial vice president, Andres Restrepo, said during a virtual news conference.

"The prediction that we will continue with low interest rates and availability of resources for the long term will be attractive for companies to come to the market," he said.

Borrowing costs are at historic lows, with the central bank likely to hold its benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for much of 2021 in an effort to boost companies and individuals battered by the coronavirus pandemic and a long lockdown.

The central bank predicts the economy will shrink between 6.5% and 9% this year.

"I'm an optimist. ... We have the tools to respond and the dynamic of the last few months is very positive," said stock exchange President Juan Pablo Cordoba. "With regard to economic recovery, we have all the ammunition for this recovery to be solid."

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular