Private debt issuance may reach record $3.9 bln in Colombia in 2021

BOGOTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Private debt issuance in Colombia could reach a record 15 trillion pesos ($3.90 billion) in 2021, as companies take advantage of low interest rates and ample liquidity to leverage their recovery, a stock exchange official said on Friday.

Companies raised 12.8 trillion pesos through debt this year, 6.35% less than the record 13.7 trillion raised in 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic affected markets and the economy.

"We are aiming to finish next year with around 14.5 trillion to 15 trillion pesos in issuance," the stock exchange's commercial vice president, Andres Restrepo, said during a virtual news conference.

"The prediction that we will continue with low interest rates and availability of resources for the long term will be attractive for companies to come to the market," he said.

Borrowing costs are at historic lows, with the central bank likely to hold its benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for much of 2021 in an effort to boost companies and individuals battered by the coronavirus pandemic and a long lockdown.

The central bank predicts the economy will shrink between 6.5% and 9% this year.

"I'm an optimist. ... We have the tools to respond and the dynamic of the last few months is very positive," said stock exchange President Juan Pablo Cordoba. "With regard to economic recovery, we have all the ammunition for this recovery to be solid."

