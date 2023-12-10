Private Credit’s Surge: An Opportunity for Financial Advisors

Alternative investments have captured the attention of institutional investors for decades, with private equity making up the lion's share of the alts category. Today, however, private credit is making waves and grabbing its piece of the investment pie.

As recently noted by Institutional Investor, "private credit has arguably become the most powerful transformational force in the financial world since the 2008 economic crisis." This rise to prominence can be attributed to a confluence of factors. Traditional lenders, reeling from the recent banking crisis, have become more risk-averse, leaving a gap in credit availability. Stepping into this void are alternative investment managers, offering much-needed capital to businesses.

With some investment managers now packaging their private credit holdings into vehicles accessible through financial advisors, an entirely new world of opportunity has opened to individual investors, allowing them to diversify their portfolios with this exciting asset class.

Private credit presents a compelling option for advisors seeking to enhance portfolio diversification and reduce correlation. While the credit crunch of early 2023 has eased, private credit firms remain active, diligently finding new markets to deploy their capital. If this trend continues, it ensures a steady supply of investment opportunities for both institutional and individual investors.

