Private Credit's Liquidity Crunch: APO & ARES Cap Withdrawals Again

The private credit industry is once again under scrutiny after leading alternative asset managers Apollo Global Management APO and Ares Management ARES imposed fresh limits on investor withdrawals from their flagship retail-focused private credit funds. The restrictions came after redemption requests once again exceeded the funds' quarterly repurchase limits.

Private credit has become one of the fastest-growing segments of alternative investments by offering investors attractive yields through loans to middle-market companies. However, unlike publicly traded bonds, these loans are inherently illiquid and cannot be sold quickly without potentially disrupting valuations.

To balance illiquid assets with investors' demand for periodic liquidity, most non-traded private credit funds allow quarterly redemptions of only up to 5% of outstanding shares. When redemption requests exceed that limit, withdrawals are processed on a pro-rata basis.

That is precisely what occurred again this quarter.

Apollo capped withdrawals from its roughly $25-billion Apollo Debt Solutions (“ADS”) fund after investors sought to redeem nearly 17% of outstanding shares during the latest redemption window. Because the fund permits repurchase of only 5% of shares per quarter, this marks the second consecutive quarter in which investor requests exceeded the allowable limit.

Similarly, Ares Management restricted withdrawals from its approximately $23-billion Ares Strategic Income Fund (“ASIF”) after redemption requests climbed above 14% of outstanding shares, also well beyond the fund's quarterly limit. The parallel actions by two of the industry's largest managers suggest that redemption pressures are broad-based across retail private credit rather than isolated incidents.

Here's Why Investors Are Pulling Back

The redemption wave reflects shifting investor sentiment toward an asset class that has expanded rapidly over the past several years. Higher interest rates initially boosted the appeal of direct lending by increasing yields, attracting capital from institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth individuals.

More recently, however, concerns over private credit valuations, uncertainty surrounding the impacts of artificial intelligence on software-sector borrowers, and expectations of lower interest rates have prompted some investors to rebalance their portfolios.

Importantly, both Apollo Global and Ares Management continue to report that the overwhelming majority of their underlying loans remain current. This indicates that the withdrawal restrictions stem primarily from liquidity management rather than weakening credit fundamentals.

A notable trend is the persistence of redemption pressure across multiple quarters. Apollo has reported that gross outflows have exceeded inflows this year, while ARES has also experienced a meaningful increase in redemption requests compared with the prior quarter.

Management at both firms noted that much of the redemption has come from offshore investors, family offices and certain institutional clients, whereas demand from U.S. retail wealth investors has remained comparatively resilient. This divergence suggests that investor confidence has softened unevenly rather than deteriorating across the entire market.

The challenge extends beyond Apollo and Ares Management. Other leading asset managers, including Blackstone BX and KKR & Co. KKR, have also experienced elevated redemption requests in recent quarters, underscoring that liquidity pressures are becoming an industry-wide phenomenon rather than a manager-specific issue.

What it Means for the Private Credit Market

The latest withdrawal caps reinforce one of private credit's defining trade-offs: investors gain access to higher yields and reduced mark-to-market volatility in exchange for limited liquidity. During periods of heightened uncertainty, redemption gates serve as a critical safeguard, allowing managers to avoid selling long-term loans at distressed prices and protecting remaining investors from value erosion.

As private credit continues to evolve into a mainstream asset class, investors are likely to place greater emphasis not only on credit performance but also on fund liquidity structures, redemption policies and portfolio transparency.

For industry leaders such as Apollo Global, Ares Management, Blackstone and KKR & Co., the ability to navigate this period without meaningful credit losses will be an important test of underwriting discipline and portfolio resilience. At the same time, recurring redemption limits may reshape investor expectations, reinforcing that private credit is designed as a long-term investment, wherein liquidity is deliberately constrained in exchange for enhanced returns.

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