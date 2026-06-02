Private Credit Revenue Climbed 25% at S&P Global Last Quarter. Why That Number Matters More Than the Mobility Spinoff.

Key Points

S&P Global’s private credit revenue surged in its latest quarter.

That expansion will reduce its dependence on traditional public debt issuance.

10 stocks we like better than S&P Global ›

When S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), one of the world's largest financial data companies, posted its first-quarter earnings report on April 28, many investors focused on the recently spin-off of its Mobility unit, which provides automotive data, into a new company that will start trading independently on July 1. That divestment should streamline S&P Global's core business, while freeing up more resources to upgrade its generative AI services for analyzing financial data.

However, fewer investors seemed to notice its 25% year-over-year growth in Private Credit revenue in its Ratings segment. That outpaced the company's 10% growth in adjusted revenue for the quarter, and gives investors a much clearer look into the private credit market.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Why does private credit matter to S&P Global?

S&P Global's Ratings business, which accounted for 31% of its top line in the first quarter, traditionally rates public corporate bonds and broadly syndicated loans (BSLs). But over the past two decades, it expanded its services into the multi-trillion-dollar private credit market.

That expansion reduced its dependence on traditional public debt issuance, which is heavily influenced by fluctuating interest rates. Private credit lenders are often better insulated from those headwinds, since mid-market companies and private equity firms still turn to direct lenders (rather than conventional banks) to quickly secure more funds through choppy market cycles.

Private investors are also keeping rapidly growing companies private for longer periods instead of going public through traditional IPOs. That structural shift drives up the demand for private credit rating services, which give investors deeper insights into these opaque companies.

By providing these specialized risk assessments, S&P Global positions itself as a "data tollbooth" that serves institutional investors and regulators in this murky market. It also widens its moat against its potential AI-powered challengers in the financial data analysis market, since private investors are less likely to trust smaller companies to crunch all of their data.

What does S&P Global's private revenue growth mean for investors?

S&P Global generated "north of $600 million" in revenues from the private markets (including its ratings) in 2025. That only accounted for about 4% of its total revenue, but it's one of its fastest-growing businesses. Its growth also reinforces the idea that S&P Global is an evergreen company that can keep expanding through bull and bear markets -- since its clients will still need to access its analytics and credit rating services even if the economy contracts.

Should you buy stock in S&P Global right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,983!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,375,447!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2026.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.