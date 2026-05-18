Private Credit Reckoning: KKR, BLK & Others Step In to Shore Up BDCs

Private credit, once one of the fastest-growing corners of asset management, is facing a tougher test in 2026. According to a Bloomberg article, published on Yahoo Finance, major firms, including KKR & Co. KKR, BlackRock BLK and Apollo Global Management APO, are taking steps to stabilize publicly traded business development companies or BDCs, pressured by falling asset values, rising troubled loans and weaker investor sentiment.

While these vehicles represent only a small part of broader private credit platforms, their public listings make them highly visible. Unlike private funds, BDCs trade daily, so shifts in confidence quickly show up in share prices, dividend expectations and discounts to net asset value.

As a result, stress in these public vehicles is being viewed as a broader test of the private credit industry’s underwriting standards, valuation practices and ability to manage credit deterioration in a more difficult market.

Why BDCs Matter & Pressure Is Building in Private Credit

BDCs are key parts of the private credit market because they provide financing to small and middle-market companies, particularly where traditional banks have reduced lending. Their publicly traded structure offers investors liquidity and transparency, but it also exposes managers to immediate market scrutiny and shareholder pressure. As a result, BDC performance is often viewed as an early indicator of broader trends in private credit.

The pressure on BDCs has intensified as higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for companies with floating-rate debt. Many middle-market borrowers are facing tighter margins, slower growth and weaker financial flexibility, while sectors such as software and technology-enabled services are dealing with disruption from artificial intelligence and changing market dynamics. These factors have contributed to rising credit stress and growing concerns over loan performance.

At the same time, investors are becoming more skeptical of private asset valuations. Unlike public bonds or syndicated loans, private credit assets do not trade frequently and are often valued using internal models rather than real-time market pricing. This has raised concerns that portfolio values may not fully reflect current market conditions. Because BDC share prices react immediately to investor sentiment, sharp discounts to net asset value can signal declining confidence in both portfolio quality and valuation practices across the broader private credit industry.

KKR, BLK & APO Move to Stabilize Pressured BDC Platforms

KKR & Co. has taken one of the most direct intervention measures through support initiatives for FS KKR Capital Corp., a $12.3-billion BDC that has faced pressure from declining portfolio valuations and a growing number of stressed loans. To reinforce confidence in the platform, KKR and its partner Future Standard announced a broad package of shareholder support measures, including a $300-million share repurchase authorization, a $150-million preferred equity investment from a KKR affiliate. The company also agreed to temporarily waive a portion of its incentive fees for four quarters, while maintaining the fund’s second-quarter distribution at 42 cents per share.

At the same time, BlackRock is pursuing a governance- and oversight-driven approach at BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., which has also experienced portfolio markdowns and a sharp decline in net asset value amid concerns around credit quality and loan valuation practices. Following BlackRock’s acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, the firm added HPS executives to TCP Capital’s investment committee, giving the private credit specialists a larger role in underwriting decisions, portfolio construction and risk management. The move suggests that large-scale consolidation within private credit may increasingly serve as a tool for stabilizing underperforming BDCs, as firms leverage broader credit platforms, experienced investment teams and more advanced risk systems to strengthen weaker portfolios.

Apollo is reportedly evaluating alternatives for MidCap Financial Investment Corp., a BDC valued at roughly $3 billion. Although MidCap has not traded at as severe a discount as some peers, the vehicle has still faced losses, declining net asset value and rising non-accrual loans, a key warning sign indicating that borrowers are no longer making required interest payments. Elevated non-accrual levels can weigh heavily on earnings, dividend sustainability and investor sentiment, particularly in income-focused vehicles like BDCs. Apollo’s willingness to consider a potential sale or broader strategic review signals that some managers may move beyond temporary support measures and reassess whether certain public vehicles continue to fit within their long-term strategic priorities.

Conclusion: Private Credit Faces a Critical Credibility Test

Private credit is not facing a collapse, but it is facing a credibility test. The industry remains large and deeply embedded in corporate financing. However, the easy-growth phase appears to be giving way to a more selective environment where performance matters more than scale.

The actions taken by KKR, BLK and APO show that major asset managers recognize the challenge. Whether those steps are enough to restore confidence will depend on future credit performance, borrower health, valuation transparency and the ability of managers to show that recent problems are isolated rather than systemic.

In the coming quarters, publicly traded BDCs may remain one of the clearest windows into the health of private credit. Their performance will likely influence not only sentiment toward individual funds but also confidence in the industry’s long-term growth story.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.