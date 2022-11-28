Private Credit Managers Remain Bullish Heading into 2023

Based on a recent report from the Alternative Credit Council, the private credit affiliate of the Alternative Investment Management Association, private credit managers remain bullish on their business prospects heading into the new year. In fact, more than 80 percent of global private credit managers are either bullish or cautiously optimistic about the market’s prospects over the next 12 months. The report was based on a survey of 54 private credit managers with $805 billion in combined assets. The optimism comes at a time when more investors are looking to increase their allocations to private credit next year. This was highlighted by a recent survey by Ernst & Young. According to the report, many private credit managers are taking advantage of this tailwind by expanding into new geographic locations. The report said, “Much of this growth is being led by the private equity market, which continues to spearhead private credit’s expansion into new markets. This development is likely to prove valuable for the European and Asian economies as they seek to diversify the sources of financing available to borrowers.”

